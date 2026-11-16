IndiGo Employee Found Dead in Maharashtra's Gondia; Police Detain Friend Over Murder Suspicion

New Delhi: Police have launched a suspected murder investigation after a 35-year-old IndiGo airline employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a forested area of Maharashtra’s Gondia district, near the Madhya Pradesh border. Authorities have detained a male acquaintance who accompanied her on an outing shortly before her death, citing major inconsistencies in his account of events. The deceased, identified as Varsha Turkar, worked at the IndiGo ticket counter at Pune Airport.

She had recently travelled to her maternal home in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to celebrate Diwali with her family. According to police officials, Turkar left her residence around 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, alongside an acquaintance identified as Nitesh Agrawal, to visit the banks of the Wainganga River.

A few hours later, Agrawal contacted Turkar’s family members to inform them that an untoward incident had taken place. Rushing to the location, relatives discovered Turkar lying severely injured in a pool of blood inside a teak forest in the Bondarani area. Her family immediately transported her to the nearby Khairlanji Community Health Centre in Madhya Pradesh, where attending doctors declared her dead around 7:00 PM.

Preliminary forensic and medical assessments indicate that the victim suffered fatal injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. During initial questioning by the police and the victim's family, Agrawal claimed that a group of masked assailants had ambushed them in the forest to rob them, fatally attacking Turkar when they attempted to resist.

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However, investigators quickly grew suspicious of the robbery narrative after noting that Agrawal did not sustain a single bruise or visible injury despite claiming to have been caught in a violent attack. Finding repeated contradictions in his statements, police took Agrawal into custody for intensive interrogation.

Law enforcement officials across both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are currently coordinating on the case, recording statements from Turkar's relatives, and awaiting the detailed post-mortem report to establish the exact sequence of events and motive behind the killing.