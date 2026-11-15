IndiGo Flight With 192 On Board Makes Emergency Landing at Pune Airport After Gear Malfunction

Pune: A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight carrying 192 people was forced to make an emergency landing at Pune International Airport on Sunday morning after developing a landing gear malfunction shortly after take-off. All passengers and crew members on board are safe, with no injuries reported.

According to airport officials, IndiGo flight 6E 0623, an aircraft registered as VT-IZE, encountered a technical snag moments after departing Pune. The pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear had failed to retract and remained extended mid-air.

Following the alert, the Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the airfield, declared a "Full Emergency" and activated standard safety and emergency response protocols. Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke confirmed that fire tenders, ambulances, and emergency medical teams were swiftly mobilised and placed on high alert along the runway to handle any eventuality.

As a precautionary measure before touching down, the flight crew executed a low pass over the runway to allow ground personnel and ATC to conduct a visual inspection of the extended landing gear. Once cleared, the aircraft landed safely at Pune Airport at 9:04 am.

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Upon touchdown, three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted the plane to Bay No. 7. After ground teams verified that the aircraft was in a safe and stable condition, ATC officially withdrew the full emergency status at 9:10 am. An aerobridge was subsequently connected, allowing all 192 occupants to disembark safely.

In an official statement, an IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the technical snag, noting that the aircraft has been grounded for thorough maintenance checks and will only return to service after obtaining necessary regulatory clearances.

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