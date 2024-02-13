Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

IndiGo Passenger Claims Discovery of Screw in Sandwich Given on Flight, Netizens React

'MacaroonIll3601' recounted the shock and dismay upon finding ‘screw’ in their meal, allegedly served by IndiGo flight.

Isha Bhandari
'MacaroonIll3601' recounted the shock and dismay upon finding ‘screw’ in their meal, allegedly served by IndiGo flight.
'MacaroonIll3601' recounted the shock and dismay upon finding ‘screw’ in their meal, allegedly served by IndiGo flight. | Image:Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A post on Reddit has ignited a wave of concern and outrage after user 'MacaroonIll3601' alleged to have discovered a screw embedded in a sandwich served on an IndiGo flight. According to the post, the incident took place on February 1 while the IndiGo flight was en route from Bengaluru to Chennai. However, the user only consumed the sandwich after disembarking from the plane.

In a detailed account shared on the platform, 'MacaroonIll3601' recounted the shock and dismay upon finding ‘screw’ in their meal. Despite promptly contacting the airline to report the issue, IndiGo purportedly dismissed the complaint, citing the consumption of the sandwich post-flight as grounds for ineligibility.

Advertisement

Neitizens react to screw in sandwich on IndiGo flight 

The Reddit post, which has garnered over 3,000 upvotes and numerous responses since its publication a day ago, has evoked strong reactions from the online community. 

Advertisement

Many expressed shock and disbelief at the alleged oversight, with some users urging 'MacaroonIll3601' to pursue legal action against the airline.

One commenter advised seeking recourse through consumer court channels, highlighting the potential gravity of the situation if the screw had been ingested accidentally. Another urged for legal action, emphasizing the importance of holding the airline accountable for lapses in safety protocols.

Advertisement

The incident has underscored concerns regarding food safety standards onboard flights. It remains to be seen how IndiGo will address the allegations. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

19 minutes ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

2 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

2 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

16 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

16 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

16 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

17 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

17 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Sovereign Wealth Funds are booming? All you need to know

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  2. BAPS Temple Abu Dhabi: How To Reach Mandir From Abu Dhabi Airport

    Info17 minutes ago

  3. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fun Weekend

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. Alexa vs. Google Home: Which is a better bet for your smart home?

    Tech 17 minutes ago

  5. Give Your Acne-prone Skin A Flawless Finish With These Makeup Tips

    Lifestyle21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement