IndiGo Passenger Claims Discovery of Screw in Sandwich Given on Flight, Netizens React

'MacaroonIll3601' recounted the shock and dismay upon finding ‘screw’ in their meal, allegedly served by IndiGo flight. | Image: Reddit

New Delhi: A post on Reddit has ignited a wave of concern and outrage after user 'MacaroonIll3601' alleged to have discovered a screw embedded in a sandwich served on an IndiGo flight. According to the post, the incident took place on February 1 while the IndiGo flight was en route from Bengaluru to Chennai. However, the user only consumed the sandwich after disembarking from the plane.

In a detailed account shared on the platform, 'MacaroonIll3601' recounted the shock and dismay upon finding ‘screw’ in their meal. Despite promptly contacting the airline to report the issue, IndiGo purportedly dismissed the complaint, citing the consumption of the sandwich post-flight as grounds for ineligibility.

Neitizens react to screw in sandwich on IndiGo flight

The Reddit post, which has garnered over 3,000 upvotes and numerous responses since its publication a day ago, has evoked strong reactions from the online community.

Many expressed shock and disbelief at the alleged oversight, with some users urging 'MacaroonIll3601' to pursue legal action against the airline.

One commenter advised seeking recourse through consumer court channels, highlighting the potential gravity of the situation if the screw had been ingested accidentally. Another urged for legal action, emphasizing the importance of holding the airline accountable for lapses in safety protocols.

The incident has underscored concerns regarding food safety standards onboard flights. It remains to be seen how IndiGo will address the allegations.