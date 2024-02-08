Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after a passenger onboard a Delhi-Goa flight hit a pilot while he was announcing delays, a video of another passenger, a Russian national who was also travelling on the same flight, has emerged wherein she is explaining what exactly happened which led to the high-voltage drama.

While shedding light on the reason behind the accused passenger getting angry and hitting the pilot, she said it was due to a 10-hour delay and the pilot accusing the passengers for flight delay. Though she condemned the passenger’s violent action, she also expressed that the pilot should have made flyers feel comfortable and supported them instead of blaming them for the delay.

She said that the flight was scheduled to take off around 7.40am on Sunday and the Indigo officials kept announcing a 1-hour delay every hour which resulted in a 10-hour delay. Finally, the passengers entered the plane but they were made to wait for 2 more hours which upsetted the passengers even more.

She added flyers began questioning the crew about the delay, following which, a pilot addressed the passengers and blamed them for asking too many questions which, he said, led them to miss their turn and he again asked them to wait more. As a result, the flyers got pissed off which further worsened the situation.

IndiGo files complaint, accused arrested

The violent incident came to light when a passenger, identified as Sahil Katariya, hit the pilot on Sunday. The incident happened on a day dense fog majorly impacted operations at the Delhi airport leading to many flights being diverted, cancelled or delayed. The video clip of the assault shared by X user with @Capt_Ck username has gone viral.

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

In a statement, the airline said a passenger "assaulted" the co-pilot and that the matter had been referred to an independent internal committee for his inclusion in the "no-fly list". In the short video clip of the incident inside the aircraft, other crew members could be seen shouting at Katariya, in a yellow jacket, after he hit the pilot.

Katariya could be heard saying that they had been sitting in the plane for long and that they should be allowed to deboard if it was not taking off. In another video clip, Katariya was seen being taken out of the aircraft by security personnel even as he apologised for his conduct. He was then taken to a police station and later arrested.

According to the police, the co-pilot of flight number 6E 2175, between Delhi and Goa, and other security personnel gave a complaint regarding one passenger assaulting and misbehaving with them in the flight.