Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 02:46 IST

Indore: Boy Took His 'Mannequin Girlfriend' Out For Bike Ride. Here's What Happened Next

The video grabbed the eyes of the people on social media pouring in a whole lot of funny and rib-tickling reactions.

Abhishek Tiwari
Viral video from Indore
Viral video from Indore shows boy taking mannequin as his girlfriend for a bike ride | Image:social media
Indore: A Indore youth has become talk of the town after his video with a dummy girl as his girlfriend on his bike went viral on social media leaving netizens in splits. The video has grabbed the eyes of the people on social media pouring in a whole lot of funny and rib-tickling reactions. The video is claimed to be of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where the youth recorded on camera taking a dummy girl for a ride in the city leading people to burst into laughter across the city.  

Video has been viewed over one lakh

The viral video is attracting people's attention and leaving them smiling. In the video, a boy can be seen riding a bike with a dummy girl as his girlfriend on the back seat. On his way, people are seen bursting into laughter after catching a glimpse of the situation.

It is being claimed that since the boy didn’t get a girl to be his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, he decided to take a ride with a dummy girl as his girlfriend. On the streets and in the market, people were seen laughing at his hilarious act, when they figured out that the girl sitting behind the boy is actually a mannequin and not a girl.

After the video went viral, comments and reaction also started pouring in for the boy. Netizens reacted saying, 'Brother had one last option here.'

The video is said to be of Indore, which has been viewed over one lakh times. 
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 02:46 IST

