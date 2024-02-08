Advertisement

Indore: A woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore tested positive for the Covid-19 JN.1 sub-variant after returning from Maldives. An official said that the patient was home quarantined after she showed mild symptoms.

The 33-year old woman was found infected with the new sub-variant, following which her sample was sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) at Bhopal-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). In her report, which arrived on Thursday, she was found infected with the new sub-variant.

Advertisement

Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer of the district unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) said that the patient was found infected with the virus last month and was home quarantined. The report arrived yesterday, however, she has recovered completely now.

She was tested positive for coronavirus on December 13.

Advertisement

At present, nine patients are under treatment for Covid-19 infection in Indore. Out of all 9, two were hospitalised and seven were under home isolation.