Updated February 8th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

SP MLA Manoj Pandey, Angry at Swami Prasad Maurya, Says ‘His Mental Balance is Not Good’

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Manoj Pandey's comments come in the wake of Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statements regarding the life and prestige of Lord Ram.

Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Tensions within the Samajwadi Party (SP) have reached a boiling point as senior leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Manoj Pandey engage in a war of words, publicly airing their grievances and hurling insults at each other. In a sharp rebuke to fellow Samajwadi Party (SP) member Swami Prasad Maurya, senior leader Manoj Pandey has distanced himself from Maurya's recent controversial statements questioning the significance of Ram Lalla's life. Pandey, while addressing reporters, refused to engage with Maurya's remarks, asserting that individuals who have "lost their mental balance" are prone to making such statements.

Swami Prasad Maurya’s controversial remarks on Lord Ram 

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Manoj Pandey's comments come in the wake of Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statements regarding the life and prestige of Lord Ram, particularly in relation to the ongoing developments in Ayodhya. Maurya's dissenting views on Hindu religion have sparked outrage within the SP, prompting leaders like Pandey to publicly disavow his statements.

Expressing the party's stance on religious matters, Manoj Pandey emphasized SP's commitment to respecting all religions and refraining from targeting religious sentiments for political gain. 

He stressed that no leader should exploit religion for personal or political advancement, highlighting the party's inclusive approach towards religious diversity.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

