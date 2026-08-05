'Infrastructure Expanded, Opportunities Grown': PM Modi Marks 7 Years of Article 370 Abrogation, Reaffirms Commitment to J&K's Development

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A seven years ago marked the beginning of a "decisive new chapter" for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, asserting that the regions have witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and social empowerment since the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019.

In August 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.” The Prime Minister noted that the women and marginalised communities who were deprived of their rights for decades were empowered through the Constitution of India.

"Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has expanded, opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown. Be it the women or the marginalised communities, those who were denied their basic constitutional rights for decades have been empowered thanks to the full application of the Constitution of India," he said.

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PM Modi said the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 assumes greater significance this year as it coincides with the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose vision of national unity, he said, was realised on August 5, 2019. "His lifelong commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations. What he envisioned decades ago found historic fulfilment on 5th August 2019," PM Modi said.

Further, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment to develop the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and make sure every citizen contributes to Viksit Bharat. "We reaffirm our commitment to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh and to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to dream big, achieve and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

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Echoing the progress in the Union Territory, the Centre said that from global recognition for Srinagar's heritage and record pilgrimages to thriving handicrafts, vibrant festivals, and renewed cultural pride, Kashmir continues to write an inspiring story. It stressed that the Dal Lake now dazzles visitors with musical fountain shows that beautifully showcase Kashmir's culture, traditions, and breathtaking natural beauty.

"Srinagar has earned the prestigious titles of UNESCO Creative City and World Craft City, celebrating Kashmir's timeless craftsmanship and taking its artistic legacy to the global stage," PIB India posted on X. It noted that Spiritual tourism continues to flourish as over 50 lakh devotees visited Vaishno Devi and more than 4 lakh pilgrims completed the Amarnath Yatra in 2026, reflecting renewed faith and confidence.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the decisive step taken in 2019, terming it a "golden day" in the history of India. "August 5, 2019, is a golden day in the history of India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty. Under the illustrious leadership of the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the steadfast resolve of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, the abrogation of Article 370 fulfilled the historic dream of 'One Constitution-One Flag-One Leader' and the national resolve of 'One India-Supreme India," CM Yogi said on X.