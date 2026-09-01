Inside IndiGo Goa-Delhi Flight 6E2102 as New Cabin Video Captures Panic After Mid-Air Engine Failure

A new video from inside IndiGo flight 6E2102 has surfaced online, capturing tense moments inside the cabin after the aircraft suffered an engine failure shortly after taking off from Goa on Tuesday.

The footage shows anxious and bewildered passengers as the aircraft turns back towards Manohar International Airport (MOPA). Some passengers can be heard expressing concern, while others remain glued to the windows and cabin crew, trying to understand what had gone wrong. The atmosphere inside the aircraft is visibly tense as the pilots work to safely return the flight to the airport.

The video has emerged hours after the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight declared a full emergency following an engine failure minutes after departure. The aircraft eventually landed safely in Goa, with all passengers and crew escaping unharmed.

According to airport officials, flight 6E2102 took off from Goa at around 9:16 am before the crew detected a technical issue in one of the engines. Air Traffic Control declared a full emergency at around 9:30 am, following which the pilots elected to return to Mopa Airport as a precaution.

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The newly surfaced cabin footage offers the first glimpse of what passengers experienced during the incident. While there are no signs of chaos inside the aircraft, the expressions on passengers' faces reflect the uncertainty of the situation, with several appearing visibly frightened as the aircraft prepared for its emergency landing.

In a statement issued after the incident, IndiGo said a technical issue was detected shortly after take-off, prompting the crew to follow standard operating procedures and return to Goa in the interest of passenger safety.

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Airport officials later confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and that the passengers would be accommodated on an alternate flight to Delhi. Reports said there were 229 passengers on board the aircraft.