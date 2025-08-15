Inside Operation Sindoor: Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari on Leading BSF Troops at the Frontlines

New Delhi: BSF Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari has created history by becoming the first Indian woman officer to lead a direct counter-offensive on the border, neutralising three forward hostile Pakistani posts during Operation Sindoor.

In Proud to be Indian, Republic TV featured Bhandari, celebrating her leadership, courage, and the spirit of Bharat’s growing global stature.

The high-stakes operation took place perilously close to the zero line, the area immediately adjacent to enemy territory. Under her command, BSF units silenced three aggressive Pakistani positions in the Samba, R S Pura, and Akhnoor sectors, delivering a decisive and swift response during Operation Sindoor.

Apart from her, six women constables manned gun positions on a forward post, their determination intensifying “with every bullet fired at enemy positions,” she recalled.

“We knew Pakistan could attempt anything, so we were on constant high alert,” Bhandari said. “The BSF, being the first line of defence, was fully prepared to retaliate despite all challenges.”

She shared that some soldiers on forward posts remained on duty for over 72 hours straight, maintaining relentless vigilance.

Speaking about her mindset during the operation, Neha Bhandari said, “The only thought in my mind was that I am finally getting the opportunity to do exactly what I joined the BSF for. Even the troops under me felt proud that they were serving the nation at such a critical moment.”