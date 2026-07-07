Rs 300-Crore Asset Empire, Villas, 50+ Acres of Land & Gold: Telangana DSP Arrested After Major Corruption Crackdown

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy on charges of amassing staggering wealth vastly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The senior officer, currently posted with the Police Computer Services (PCS) wing in Hyderabad, was taken into custody from his luxury residence after extensive simultaneous raids across 16 locations spanning Telangana and Karnataka.

According to officials, the market value of the illegally acquired assets reaches Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore.

A Sprawling Real Estate Empire

The multi-city raids conducted by the ACB unearthed an expansive portfolio of luxury villas, prime commercial real estate, apartments, and sprawling agricultural land holdings registered in the names of the officer, his family members, and alleged benamidars (proxy owners).

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Immovable properties identified include a premium villa at Vessella Meadows in Ibrahimbagh (Hyderabad), a G+2 building featuring a penthouse in Telecom Nagar, a flat at Sai Prabha Residency (Telecom Nagar), another apartment at Kranti Ceon Apartments in Gachibowli, and two residential flats at Abhinanda Residency in Tellapur, a significant share in a G+5 commercial complex spanning 500 sq. yards on Lanco Hills Road (Manikonda), alongside a 3,000 sq. ft. commercial space near the Manikonda Marrichettu Junction.

Prime open plots including a 500 sq. yard plot at Pragathi Resorts, 200 sq. yards near Kamineni Hospital (Nagole), 400 sq. yards near the GPR Housing Society (Patancheru), an additional 200 sq. yard plot in Patancheru, and a 1,000 sq. yard parcel of land at Mominpet (Vikarabad) and vast agricultural holdings including 3.5 acres in Zaheerabad (Sangareddy), two massive parcels totalling 44 acres (6 acres and 38 acres) in Karnataka, 1 acre at Devanahalli in Bengaluru, 2 acres in Mominpet (Vikarabad), and another 4.2 acres at Muchintala Village.

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Liquid Cash, Gold, and Business Stakes

Beyond the extensive real estate portfolio, search teams recovered significant liquid assets, valuable commodities, and commercial investments from the premises linked to the DSP:

Rs 3.6 lakh seized from the DSP's residence and Rs 40 lakh unearthed from an alleged benami residence. Approximately 2 kilograms of gold ornaments and nearly 20 kilograms of silver articles.

Bank balances totalling roughly Rs 19.91 lakh, documented proof of a Rs 75,00,000 investment in M/s Sri Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals.

The ACB also reportedly confiscated 23 bottles of foreign liquor from the DSP’s residence, prompting them to refer the matter to the state Excise Department for separate legal proceedings.

Investigation Underway

The ACB initiated action against Bheem Reddy, who joined the police force as a constable in 1989, following an internal preliminary inquiry. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officials noted that the registered book value of the properties is just the tip of the iceberg, as the actual market value in prime hubs like Gachibowli and Bengaluru easily commands hundreds of crores.

Bheem Reddy is being produced before the designated ACB Court for judicial remand as investigators look to unravel transactions and operational networks tied to the corrupt practices.