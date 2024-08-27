Published 15:34 IST, August 27th 2024
Inspired by Crime Patrol, Bihar Woman Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter to Move in With Boyfriend
The body of the child was recovered from a red trolley suitcase at a residential neighbourhood in Muzaffarpur's Minapur on Saturday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Inspired by Crime Patrol, Bihar Woman Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter to Move in With Boyfriend | Image: File photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:34 IST, August 27th 2024