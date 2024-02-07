Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man named Rahul from Ghaziabad concocted a plan to fake his kidnapping, inspired by the television show 'Crime Patrol', in a bid to extort money from his parents to pay off hefty loans.

According to police officials, Rahul, who was subsequently arrested by the Ghaziabad Police, was burdened with nearly Rs 20 lakhs in loans. Initially borrowing Rs 10 lakhs to purchase lavish cars, he found himself unable to repay the amount, prompting him to resort to this desperate scheme, demanding an additional Rs 10 lakhs from his parents.

Muradnagar SHO Mukesh Kumar stated, "We discovered that the accused was under immense pressure to repay the loans. He revealed that after his parents delivered the money, he planned to collect it from a distance, hide, and return home afterwards."

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 384 and 420, was registered. The father of the accused, Ajay Kumar, a cloth merchant residing in Jalalabad village of the Muradnagar area, received the ransom call. Rahul, married, with two children, supports his family by driving a mini truck.

ACP Naresh Kumar explained, “After receiving information on Sunday, a person reported to Muradnagar Police Station that his son Rahul, aged about 32 years, had been kidnapped, with a ransom of Rs 10 lakhs demanded for his release. Immediately, a case was registered, and four teams were formed.”

He continued, “Subsequently, the individual, who made the call, along with his car were found near Duhai Toll around 6:30 PM. Upon interrogation, Rahul confessed to concocting the scheme to repay the loan and making the call to his father. Based on this information, Rahul was promptly arrested, and legal action is underway.”