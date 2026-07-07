11-Month-Old Didn’t 'Fall From Bed': Post-Mortem Exposes Killer Parents In Bengaluru; Baby Suffered Fractured Ribs, Haemorrhage

What was initially reported as an accidental fall from a bed has turned into a shocking murder case in Bengaluru. The Avalahalli police have booked the parents of an 11-month-old baby girl after a detailed post-mortem report and witness accounts revealed the infant died from intentional and severe assault during a domestic quarrel.

According to police, the baby's father initially claimed that the infant fell from a bed while the mother was asleep after breastfeeding. The child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. After the hospital informed the police, a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was registered, and based on the father's complaint, an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was filed in June.

However, the investigation raised serious doubts over the parents' version of events.

Police said that the infant had multiple external injuries on her face, chest, legs and near her private parts. Investigators also found that a fall from a bed measuring only about two feet in height could not have caused such severe injuries.

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However, the narrative completely shifted when the detailed post-mortem and forensic reports were delivered to the police, raising heavy suspicions. The post-mortem report revealed extensive internal organ damage, severe internal bleeding, respiratory failure, fractures of the ribs and other bones, internal haemorrhage and shock, pointing to multiple internal injuries as the cause of death.

During the probe, police also recorded witness statements, which allegedly indicated that the child was assaulted during a domestic quarrel between her parents.

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Based on the medical evidence, spot inspection and witness accounts, police suspect the infant was intentionally assaulted. A murder case has now been registered against both parents under Section 103(1) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.



Confirming the development, Whitefield DCP Saidulu Advaith said that the case was initially registered as an Unnatural Death Report after the father claimed the baby had died following a fall from the bed. However, the detailed post-mortem report raised suspicion, prompting a thorough inquiry.