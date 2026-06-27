Intelligence Alert Issued Over Khalistani Terror Threat to Delhi, Uttarakhand; Security Agencies on High Alert

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have issued a security alert for Delhi and Uttarakhand following an alleged threat indicating that Khalistani terrorists could target key locations in the coming days, sources in the intelligence establishment said. According to intelligence sources, the alert warns of possible attacks on temples in Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Government establishments, railway stations and police installations have also been mentioned as potential targets. Sources said the threat was conveyed through an email that reportedly contains references to several temples, government offices and political leaders as possible targets.

Following the alert, the Uttarakhand Police, intelligence agencies and the Delhi Police have been placed on heightened vigil. Security arrangements at sensitive locations are being reviewed and intensified as a precautionary measure. Delhi Police has also launched an investigation into the email to ascertain its authenticity and trace its origin, sources added.

A similar alert was issued by the Intelligence agencies in January, around January 26, warning of a possible attempt by proscribed Khalistani outfits and Bangladesh-based terror organisations to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country on Republic Day.

Advertisement

Again in February, an intelligence alert was issued in the national capital following inputs warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with sources stating that terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area. According to intelligence sources, key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, remained on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Advertisement