Updated February 1st, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Interim Budget Was Inclusive, Innovative and Futuristic, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur | WATCH

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks with Executive Editor (Politics) at Republic Aishwarya Kapoor and deconstructs interim budget presented earlier in the day.

Digital Desk
Interim Budget Was Inclusive, Innovative and Futuristic, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Interim Budget Was Inclusive, Innovative and Futuristic, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur | Image:Republic
Delhi: Union Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, in an exclusive interaction on Thursday, speaks with Executive Editor (Politics) at Republic Aishwarya Kapoor and deconstructs the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day.

Speaking about the budget, Thakur said, “We have not added even a penny as new tax. People had to pay taxes with income over Rs 2 lakh under Congress government, but there is no tax within Rs 7 lakh under Modi government. Capital Expenditure is Rs 11,11,111 crore which is 11% higher than previous year and it will be used to construct thousands of km of roads, railways and other infrastructure.”

The Union Minister further added, “This may be an interim budget but it is inclusive as well as innovative. This is a futuristic budget which has laid the foundation of a Viksit Bharat. I would say that there is a lot for the poor, youth, farmers and women.”

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'strength,' Thakur quipped, “Wherever PM Modi goes, his intention is that the world must know about India. From mountains to beaches to deserts, no country has this many variety. From religious tourism to natural beauty, we are trying to boost everything. When Modi Ji went to Lakshadweep, it kept trending for many days, that is the strength of PM Modi.”

Slamming the Congress, Thakur added, "The party which couldn't provide toilets to women in 60 years, couldn't provide cylinders, pucca homes, today the country is laughing at them and their allies are leaving. Modi govt has pulled 25 crore people out of poverty. We made 12 crore toilets, 13 crore houses were given tap water, 10 crore women received cooking gas cylinders. Let them speak, the entire country knows who worked for the poor. When PM Modi is elected for the 3rd time, we will make India the third biggest economy."

Watch the complete interview here:

Published February 1st, 2024 at 22:13 IST

