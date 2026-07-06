Internal Rift Hits Punjab Congress: Senior Leaders Rally Behind Channi Sending a Message to State Chief

Several senior Punjab Congress leaders have publicly backed former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, showing growing internal disagreement over the party's state leadership.

The developments come just before Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to visit Chandigarh to review party affairs.

A Shared Show of Support

The shifting dynamics became clear after Channi held a meeting with 18 senior Congress leaders. The group included high-profile figures like Gurdaspur MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, along with senior leader Pargat Singh.

Following the meeting, Channi shared a photo of the group on his social media accounts with the caption, "Unity is Strength."

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The photo did not include state party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring or Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. While the state party's official handles later reshared the picture to frame it as a routine planning meeting, observers view it as a demonstration of Channi's backing within the party.

Discontent Over Recent Roles

This gathering follows a previous meeting at Channi’s home in Morinda. During that session, his supporters and local leaders expressed frustration over how organizational roles were recently distributed in Punjab. Under the current setup, Raja Warring remains the state chief, while Channi was made the head of the campaign committee.

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