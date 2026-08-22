Jammu NIA Court Rejects Pulwama Terror Attack Accused Insha Jan’s Bail Plea
The Special NIA Court in Jammu denied bail to Insha Jan, accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case. The NIA argued she assisted terrorists by providing shelter and logistics. The court emphasized the seriousness of her alleged crimes, directing proper medical care for her in jail.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: Special NIA Court in Jammu has rejected her bail application of Insha Jan, an accused in the Pulwama terror attack case. 2019 Pulwama attack killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel when a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district.
Insha Jan, also known as Insha Tariq, is an accused in NIA case RC No. 02/2019/NIA/JMU, registered under several provisions of the RPC, UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.
NIA opposed the bail plea, arguing that there was sufficient material on record indicating her involvement in the case and that the restrictions under Section 43-D(5) of the UAPA barred her release on bail.
NIA said that Insha Jan facilitated shelter, food and logistics to Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists at her residence along with her father. “The terrorists including Muhammad Umar Farooq and Mohd Kamran Ali had visited the house, while in January 2019, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Adil Ahmad Dar and Sameer Ahmad Dar allegedly stayed there with arms and ammunition.
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The video of suicide attacker Adil Ahmad Dar, which surfaced after the Pulwama attack, was recorded at Insha Jan’s house on January 28 and 29, 2019,” NIA said.
NIA also placed before the court details of WhatsApp calls between Insha Jan and killed terrorist Muhammad Umar Farooq, along with voice notes and photographs recovered from his mobile phone. NIA added that Insha Jan had been incarcerated for more than six years and that the prolonged trial warranted her release on bail.
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The defence also cited her medical condition and claimed that she was suffering from chronic ailments requiring specialised treatment.
Keeping in view the nature and gravity of the alleged offences and the larger interest of the State, the Special NIA Court rejected Insha Jan’s bail application. Court also directed the Superintendent of District Jail, Baramulla, to provide all necessary medical care to Insha Jan and submit a compliance report every fortnight.
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