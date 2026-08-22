iPhone Dispute Turns Fatal in Maharashtra: Teen Jumps From Hill, Parents Die Trying to Save Him

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A family dispute over an iPhone turned into a devastating tragedy in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, after an 18-year-old and his parents fell from a hill during an attempt to stop him from taking his own life.

The deceased have been identified as Kunal Chandgude, 18, his father Murlidhar Chandgude, 48, and his mother Sangita Chandgude. The family lived in the Zalta Phata area. The incident took place in the Tisgaon area, under the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC police station.

According to police, Kunal had bought an iPhone and was struggling to pay its instalments. A dispute reportedly broke out at home after he asked his family for money to pay the latest EMI. His father, a driver and the family's sole earning member, was unable to meet the demand because of financial difficulties.

Following the argument, Kunal left home and climbed Khavdya Hills at around 10 am. He allegedly threatened to take his own life, prompting his parents, villagers, police personnel and fire brigade officials to rush to the spot.

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For nearly three hours, those at the scene attempted to persuade the teenager to return home. Firefighters also tried to arrange a safety net, but the rescue operation was complicated as Kunal repeatedly changed his position near the cliff edge.

Several people at the spot reportedly pleaded with Kunal to reconsider. A video from the incident showed locals attempting to reason with him and reminding him of his mother and his future. Despite repeated appeals, he remained near the edge of the hill.

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Around 1 pm, Kunal's father moved closer to him in an attempt to bring him back safely. Police said Kunal then jumped from the steep hillside. Murlidhar tried to grab his son, but the two lost their balance and fell into the gorge.

Sangita witnessed her husband and son fall and, according to police, jumped from the hill moments later. All three died in the incident. Their bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. Officials have not confirmed reports about whether Kunal had any underlying mental-health condition, with investigators continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the family dispute and the tragedy.