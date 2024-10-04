Published 12:10 IST, October 4th 2024
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei to Give 1st Friday Sermon in 5 Years Amid Missile Attack on Israel
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is scheduled to lead Friday prayers and deliver a public sermon, potentially shedding light massive missile attack on Israel.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is scheduled to lead Friday prayers and deliver a public sermon, potentially shedding light massive missile attack on Israel. | Image: AP
