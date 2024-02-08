Advertisement

Delhi Trains Delayed: Several train services were reported to be delayed in the national capital due to dense fog blanketing the region on January 15. The Indian Railways informed that as many as 18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are likely to make delayed arrival. Check the full list of trains delayed due to cold wave and dense fog conditions in Delhi.

List of trains arriving late in Delhi, as shared by the Indian Railways

The national capital on Monday morning witnessed thick fog, with minimum temperature dipping to as low as 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals from the city showed dense fog conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'cold alert' on Monday and Tuesday in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Several people took shelter in the government-run shelter homes to shield themselves from the freezing weather conditions.

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go during the cold wave conditions. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter. Several people on Sunday night were seen sitting around a bonfire to keep themselves warm.

