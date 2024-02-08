English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

IRCTC Update: 18 Trains to Delhi Running Late as Dense Fog Shrouds National Capital | Full List

IRCTC Update: Several train services were reported to be delayed in the national capital due to dense fog blanketing the region on January 15.

Ronit Singh
18 Trains to Delhi Running Late Due to Dense Fog | Full List
18 Trains to Delhi Running Late Due to Dense Fog | Full List | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Trains Delayed: Several train services were reported to be delayed in the national capital due to dense fog blanketing the region on January 15. The Indian Railways informed that as many as 18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are likely to make delayed arrival. Check the full list of trains delayed due to cold wave and dense fog conditions in Delhi.  

List of trains arriving late in Delhi, as shared by the Indian Railways

The national capital on Monday morning witnessed thick fog, with minimum temperature dipping to as low as 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals from the city showed dense fog conditions. 

Advertisement

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'cold alert' on Monday and Tuesday in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Several people took shelter in the government-run shelter homes to shield themselves from the freezing weather conditions. 

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go during the cold wave conditions. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter. Several people on Sunday night were seen sitting around a bonfire to keep themselves warm. 

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement