Iron Clamps, Twisted Private Parts: Lt. Colonel Purohit's 2013 Letter To NHRC Reveals Chilling Account Of Police Brutality

A letter written by Lt. Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2013, detailing the brutal assault he was subjected to at the hands of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Param Bir Singh and others during the investigation into the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has surfaced online.

In the handwritten letter, Purohit alleges that he faced brutality and assault by Col. R.K. Srivastav, Param Bir Singh, and other ATS personnel.

Torture During Detention (29 October–5 November 2008)

The letter states that during his detention from 29 October to 5 November 2008, Purohit was brutally beaten by Col. R.K. Srivastav and Param Bir Singh using their hands, feet, and shoes. Purohit alleges that he was held down by ATS personnel, who subjected him to relentless assault, including twisting and pulling of his private parts, pulling his body hair, and slapping him continuously.

According to the letter, Purohit was repeatedly threatened with an encounter killing, told that explosives would be planted at his home, and warned that his mother, wife, and sister would be stripped and jailed.

In his letter, Purohit claims that Param Bir Singh used the filthiest sexual expletives to abuse him.

Torture Post-Arrest (After 5 November 2008)

Purohit states that after his arrest on 5 November 2008, he was transferred to ATS Kolaba Police Station and placed in a soundproof, windowless cell with the air-conditioning set to a low temperature. He was subjected to “U-clamp stretching” under the instructions of Param Bir Singh. He further alleges that his legs were tied and forcefully pulled to 180 degrees using iron clamps fixed to the floor.

Later, Purohit was allegedly suspended naked in a “flycatcher position,” with his ankles and wrists tied to a metal bar 10 feet high. His body was repeatedly slammed against an iron pole, causing severe lower back injuries, according to the letter.

Purohit has now sought an independent inquiry by the NHRC into the role of Param Bir Singh and other officers in brutally assaulting him during his detention and arrest.

The shocking revelations in the letter provide a glimpse into police brutality in the country and the severe punishment inflicted on the accused based merely on suspicion.

NIA Court Acquits All Accused Including Lt Col Purohit In Malegaon Blast Case

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque at Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon city. Originally, 11 individuals were accused in the case.