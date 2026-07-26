Is Eating Chicken Over Ganga River Allowed? Here's What SC Judge Said Over Arrest Of Muslim Students For Having Iftar Biryani During Varanasi Boat Ride

Varanasi: Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Saturday stated that there is no law that prohibits the consumption of chicken over the Ganga River. He was reacting to the arrest of Muslim students for eating chicken biryani during a boat ride on the river in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, In March.

While speaking at an event in Bhopal's National Law Institute University (NLIU), the judge noted that the 14 arrested youths had to remain in jail for three months for an action that is not even an offence.

“I am sure consuming chicken biryani is not an offence. It can’t be an offence. They were arrested for that very reason, and they had to remain in jail for three months,” he said.

The youths has been arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.