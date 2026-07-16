Is Monsoon Over? Rain Clouds Cover Half of India as Delhi, UP Await Fresh Showers

New Delhi: After a rain-soaked start to July, the southwest monsoon appeared to lose momentum across parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, leaving residents grappling with rising temperatures and humidity.

However, recent satellite images showing nearly 50 to 60 per cent of the country covered by monsoon clouds or active weather systems have raised hopes of another spell of widespread rainfall.

The changing weather pattern comes after a brief monsoon lull that followed days of intense rainfall across several parts of the country earlier this month.

Why Did the Monsoon Rain Suddenly Pause?

Just days ago, satellite imagery presented a starkly different picture. On July 11, nearly 70 to 80 per cent of India reportedly had little or no significant rain-bearing cloud cover, indicating a temporary weakening of monsoon activity.

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This came shortly after the southwest monsoon covered the entire country on July 9. Despite its nationwide advance, rainfall activity subsequently weakened across several regions, particularly parts of northwest, central and peninsular India.

In Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the break from persistent showers brought clearer skies and a gradual rise in temperatures after heavy rainfall had provided relief from the summer heat.

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Is the Monsoon Making a Comeback?

The latest satellite observations indicate a significant increase in cloud cover, with nearly half of India now under monsoon clouds or active weather systems. Thunderstorm activity and lightning have also been observed across several regions, particularly over eastern and northern India.

The renewed activity suggests that the monsoon is gathering strength again after its brief pause, potentially bringing another round of rainfall to areas that have witnessed relatively dry conditions in recent days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts is expected to intensify rainfall activity across several parts of the country.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east and northeast India, east Uttar Pradesh and the Western Himalayan region during the coming days. Odisha, meanwhile, is expected to witness particularly intense rainfall activity.

When Will Rain Return to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh?

While eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to see increased rainfall under the influence of the active weather system, Delhi and other parts of northwest India may have to wait for monsoon circulation to strengthen further for sustained showers.

The expanding cloud cover, however, indicates improving conditions for renewed rainfall activity. After the recent spell of heat and humidity, the return of active monsoon systems could bring much-needed relief to several regions.