'Iski Giraftari Kyu Nahi Hui?': Video Shows Khan Sir Showing CCTV Footage Of Shooting Suspects In Classroom

Patna: A video has surfaced showing educator and YouTuber Khan Sir showing his students CCTV footage of a shooting incident that took place at his coaching institute in Patna, Bihar. The video, accessed by Republic, showed Khan Sir identifying 'suspects' in the classroom instead of conducting academic lessons.

Khan Sir Shows CCTV Footage In Classroom

The video showed Faisal Khan (popularly known as Khan Sir) playing a CCTV footage of the shooting episode in the classroom and conducting an analysis of the attack. The popular educator was seen using a marker to identify individuals on the screen. Pointing at people in the video, he was purportedly heard rhetorically asking his students, “Iski giraftari kyu nahi hui hai (Look, this person has not been arrested yet.)”

Holding a book in one of his hands, Khan Sir told his students that the media was showing just one side of the incident, adding that the whole truth was not being revealed.

After showing the CCTV footage to his students, he was purporteldy heard telling them, “Aapke saamne hum rakh diye, aap bataiya...humne dikhaya goli chalte hue. (I have kept the entire incident before you, now you judge.)”

Advertisement

The video also showed Khan Sir purportedly asking his students, “Aap apni awaaz utha sakte hai ki nahi (Can you raise your voices?” To this, the classroom echoed with “Yes” as students affirmed their support to him.

The Shooting Episode

This comes after gunshots were fired outside Khan Global Studies (KGS) Institute in Patna on Tuesday evening. According to sources, five to six shots were allegedly fired near the institute grounds in Musallahpur Haat area.

Advertisement

Preliminary evidence earlier suggested that the incident is related to an existing competition and power struggle between coaching institutes in the area. Khan Sir blamed the neighbouring coaching centre for the attack, adding that the attackers completely vandalised the office and opened fire.

On being asked about the main reason for the violent attack on his institute, Khan Sir said, “Kahna ye hai ki saste fees me kyu padha rahe ho. Main yehi hai ki itne fees me…naa padhaya jaaye (Other coaching institutes question me why I teach children in such low fees. The main issue is that they do not want me to teach for such low fees.)"

However, KGS rival Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute accused Khan Sir of orchestrating the entire incident as a publicity stunt and a calculated conspiracy to frame his competitors.

Khan Sir Booked

A huge twist in the case came on Thursday, when two security guards associated with KGS were taken into custody after a video purportedly showed that it was them who fired outside Khan Sir's institute. One of the guards allegedly confessed that he opened fire on Khan Sir's instructions.

On Friday, Khan Sir was booked under charges of attempted murder and the Arms Act in a case linked to the shooting.