Patna Coaching Wars: Case Registered Against 'Khan Sir' as Rival Claims Firing Was Staged Drama

In a dramatic twist to the violent incident outside the Patna premises of popular educator and YouTuber 'Khan Sir,' Bihar police have registered a case against the high-profile tutor himself. The legal action follows a bombshell counter-claim by a rival coaching director, who alleges the entire shooting incident was an orchestrated conspiracy.

The unfolding drama highlights a fierce, deep-rooted corporate rivalry within Bihar’s lucrative competitive-exam coaching industry.

The Initial Flashpoint: Gunfire and Broken Glass

The tension erupted on Tuesday evening, June 2, in the bustling Musallahpur Haat area of Patna, a major hub for students preparing for government exams.

According to initial reports, five to six gunshots were fired near the grounds of Khan Sir’s tutoring institute. The attackers completely vandalised the facility's front office before fleeing the scene. One of Khan Sir’s private security guards suffered injuries during the chaos and was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

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Preliminary assessments by local authorities immediately pointed toward a cutthroat power struggle for dominance and influence in the local student market.

Khan Sir’s Stance: "Targeted for Offering Cheap Education"

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Khan Sir, famous nationwide for his low-cost, high-engagement teaching style, claimed he was being targeted by elite competitors for disrupting their business models.

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"The main issue is that they question why we are teaching children for such low fees," Khan Sir stated publicly. "When you produce results in the thousands at a fraction of the cost, anti-social elements feel threatened. They think they can suppress us."

Khan Sir explicitly blamed a neighboring tuition center for the violence, claiming his injured guard had identified the perpetrators. He added that the rival group had previously issued threats to "blow up" his institute. To back his claims, the educator handed over CCTV footage of the incident to Patna police, appealing to the state administration for urgent security, arguing that “the poor also have a right to an education.”

The Twist: Rival Director Alleges Staged 'Drama'

The narrative took a sharp turn following a formal statement from Roshan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, who had been accused by Khan Sir's camp of masterminding the assault.

Anand has fiercely denied the allegations, launching a severe counter-accusation. According to Anand, no real bullets were fired by external rivals. Instead, he alleges that Khan Sir orchestrated the entire incident as a publicity stunt and a calculated conspiracy to frame his competitors.

Reports surfacing from the ongoing investigation suggest police are looking into claims that Khan Sir's own security personnel may have discharged the weapon to simulate an attack.

Police Investigation and Next Steps

Faced with two conflicting versions of the event, Patna Police have officially registered a case against Khan Sir based on the statements gathered during their preliminary inquiry.

Detectives are currently subjecting the seized CCTV footage to forensic analysis to verify the trajectory of the gunfire and identify the exact individuals involved in the vandalism. Authorities have confirmed that Khan Sir will be called in for formal questioning regarding the alleged "firing drama" and the subsequent conspiracy claims.