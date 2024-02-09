Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second mission of the year following the successful launch of XPoSat on January 1, 2024. Scheduled for February 17 at 17:30 Hrs IST from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F14) will carry the INSAT-3DS satellite.

This will be the 16th flight of the GSLV with the aim to deploy INSAT-3DS, a meteorological and disaster warning satellite successfully in Earth's Geosynchronous Orbit. The mission, as per ISRO sources, is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).