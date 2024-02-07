English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

ISRO's Female Robot 'Vyommitra' All Set For Solo Space Trip Ahead Of 'Gaganyaan' Mission

The union minister added that the woman robot is designed in such a manner so that it can stimulate human functions and interact with Life Support System.

Digital Desk
ISRO's Woman Robot Mission Vyommitra
ISRO's Woman Robot Mission Vyommitra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: India is all set to take up it up a notch in space industry with its first woman robot astronaut- Vyommitra who will fly in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ambitious 'Gaganyaan' mission.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday. He said that the uncrewed Vyommitra Mission is scheduled for the third quarter of this year, while the manned Gagayaan mission-- India's first manned space flight mission- is scheduled for next year.

The union minister added that the woman robot is designed in such a manner so that it can stimulate human functions and interact with Life Support System. He added that Vyommitra can perform tasks such as operating six panels and responding to queries.

The name Vyommitra is derived from two Sanskrit words namely, "Vyoma" (meaning Space) and "Mitra" (meaning Friend).

This comes as before the run-up launch of Gaganyaan, the first first test vehicle Flight TV D1 was accomplished by ISRO on October 21, 2023.  

The Gaganyaan project tries to demonstrate human space capabilities by launching a crew of astronauts into an orbit of 400km and then bringing back all human astronauts safely to Earth by landing them safely in India’s sea waters.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

