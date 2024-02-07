ISRO's Female Robot 'Vyommitra' All Set For Solo Space Trip Ahead Of 'Gaganyaan' Mission

Advertisement

New Delhi: India is all set to take up it up a notch in space industry with its first woman robot astronaut- Vyommitra who will fly in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ambitious 'Gaganyaan' mission.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday. He said that the uncrewed Vyommitra Mission is scheduled for the third quarter of this year, while the manned Gagayaan mission-- India's first manned space flight mission- is scheduled for next year.

Advertisement

WION: #ISRO to launch India’s female robot astronaut into space ahead of #Gaganyaan missionhttps://t.co/zJ4NDpqAtd — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 5, 2024

The union minister added that the woman robot is designed in such a manner so that it can stimulate human functions and interact with Life Support System. He added that Vyommitra can perform tasks such as operating six panels and responding to queries.

Advertisement

The name Vyommitra is derived from two Sanskrit words namely, "Vyoma" (meaning Space) and "Mitra" (meaning Friend).

This comes as before the run-up launch of Gaganyaan, the first first test vehicle Flight TV D1 was accomplished by ISRO on October 21, 2023.

Advertisement

The Gaganyaan project tries to demonstrate human space capabilities by launching a crew of astronauts into an orbit of 400km and then bringing back all human astronauts safely to Earth by landing them safely in India’s sea waters.