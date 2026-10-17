ISRO Validates Gaganyaan Module Separation System; First Uncrewed Mission G1 Targeted for 2026

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a series of Crew Module (CM)-Service Module (SM) separation tests for the Gaganyaan programme, validating the design adequacy of the separation system ahead of the first uncrewed mission, G1, which is targeted for launch in 2026.

The Gaganyaan Orbital Module comprises the Crew Module and the Service Module, which are connected through a separation system. Electrical and fluid servicing between the two modules is ensured through umbilical connections.

The modules are integrated before launch and function as a single unit from launch until the completion of the on-orbit phase of the mission. Before re-entry into Earth's atmosphere, the Crew Module separates from the Service Module through a series of precisely sequenced events involving pyrotechnic devices and jettisoning systems.

To validate the overall design of the separation system, ISRO conducted the tests at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. The test setup simulated the integrated Crew Module-Service Module assembly and incorporated extensive instrumentation to assess the separation process.

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The tests simulated the separation of the two modules, including the severing of multiple umbilical connections between them.

According to ISRO, the tests not only validated the design adequacy of the separation system but also demonstrated the robustness and shock-survivability of several critical Crew Module subsystems.

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These include avionics systems, inertial navigation systems, the Thermal Protection System in the aft and conical heat shields, the Crew Module Deployable Umbilical Shield, and pyrotechnic devices associated with the Crew Module Uprighting System and the Thermal and Humidity Control System.