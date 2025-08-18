Jammu & Kashmir: All Terrain Vehicles deployed in Kishtwar as rescue efforts continue after flash flood

Special all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are now being used in Kishtwar to aid rescue operations after a flash flood claimed 61 lives, with 116 people already rescued. | Image: ANI

Special all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) have been deployed to aid rescue operations in Chasoti village of Kishtwar district after a sudden flash flood struck the area on August 14, claiming 61 lives.

These powerful vehicles, capable of moving across rough and difficult terrain, are being used to reach remote and buried locations where people are still trapped.

Speaking to ANI, Head of Production, Jaipal Singh said, "We have brought these off-road vehicles to support the army... These vehicles can move in any terrain... Many people are buried here, and some have been rescued... The capacity of this vehicle is 1200 kg... This vehicle can run in any weather."

The Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration are all working together in the search and rescue mission, as efforts continue to locate missing persons and assist survivors.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo confirmed that 61 people have lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash flood incident that occurred in the Kishtwar district, while 116 individuals have been rescued so far.

Addressing media persons, Chief Secretary Dulloo said, "61 people have lost their lives in the incident. Security forces and various agencies have launched a collective search and rescue operation. CISF, J&K Police, CRPF, BRO, Indian Army, and NHPC were present at the spot immediately after the incident. Almost 450 people are working there day and night in a rescue operation. 116 people have been rescued so far."

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Yadav stated that the rescue operations are ongoing and efforts are being made to locate and save those still missing.