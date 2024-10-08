sb.scorecardresearch
  • BJP's Ravinder Raina Loses Nowshera Seat, But Steers Party to Record 29 Seats in J&K Poll

Published 22:31 IST, October 8th 2024

BJP's Ravinder Raina Loses Nowshera Seat, But Steers Party to Record 29 Seats in J&K Poll

Before joining the RSS, Ravinder Raina briefly served in the Merchant Navy in 2000 but left to dedicate himself full-time to social work and public service.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ravinder raina
J-K BJP 'poster boy' Raina's leadership pays off with party's best-ever show in polls | Image: X
22:31 IST, October 8th 2024