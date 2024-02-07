Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

J-K: Joint Security Forces Bolster Measures Along Vital Mughal Road in Shadow of Pakistan Threat

Security sources reveal a concerning trend where terrorists exploit winter weather conditions to infiltrate the susceptible districts of south Kashmir.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
The region has long been a target for Pakistan, as it hosts two main roads critical to the newly carved union territory
The region has long been a target for Pakistan, as it hosts two main roads critical to the newly carved union territory | Image:Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil/Republic
Srinagar: Amidst winter challenges conducive to nefarious activities, joint security forces have amped up measures along the Hirpora-Shopian route following recent terror attacks in Poonch-Rajouri, triggering an immediate and robust security response.

The Pir Panjal Pass, also known as ‘Peer Ki Gali’, is the highest point of the Mughal road at 3,490 m (11,450 ft), connecting the Kashmir Valley with Rajouri and Poonch. The region has long been a target for Pakistan, as it hosts two main roads critical to the newly carved union territory - the Jammu-Srinagar highway and the road from Jammu to Poonch, which connects to the Mughal Road via the Pir Panjal Pass. The strategic corridor, if hit, could significantly impact not just the security establishment but also the local population.

Security sources reveal a concerning trend where terrorists exploit winter weather conditions to infiltrate the susceptible districts of south Kashmir. Intelligence reports emphasize that terrorists often use weather conditions as cover to infiltrate undetected into south Kashmir, creating a significant threat to the security. Recent terror attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch area have heightened concerns and prompted the bolstering of security measures along key routes.

According to a top Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) official, “Mughal Road is a strategic corridor and terrorists are well aware of its significance. They see an opportunity during winters when the road is typically closed due to heavy snow. With minimal snowfall this year, it becomes a tactical advantage for them to attempt infiltrations, so thwart their attempts, security measures have been enhanced, this year,”.

The increased security measures along the Hirpora-Shopian route include intensified patrols, additional check-posts and enhanced surveillance measures. The objective is not only to deter infiltration attempts but also to ensure the safety and security of the local population and commuters who heavily rely on these routes.

"Recent incidents in the Poonch-Rajouri reveal the Pakistani terrorists attempt to exploit the Mughal road. They aim to use the vital passage to disrupt not just the security apparatus but also to create fear and instability among the local population," added the JKP official.

In a winter season with sparse snowfall and an unusually prolonged opening of the Mughal road, security forces are doubling down on critical route fortifications. Covering around ninety kilometre’s from Bufliyaz in Poonch to Hirpora in Shopian, this two-lane passage weaves through snow-draped mountains via Pir Ki Gali. Traditionally shuttered for most of winter, joint efforts aim to foil potential infiltrations, ensuring safety and stability.

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

