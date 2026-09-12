J-K Police Recover Remains of Pakistani LeT Terrorist Killed in Op Ashdar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said security forces recovered the remains of a Pakistani terrorist, identified as Yasir, who was neutralised during Operation Ashdar, and also recovered a night-enabled M4 rifle. In a post on X, J-K Police said the remains were retrieved by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Doda, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF during a joint operation.

“You Can Run, But You Can't Hide ! SOG Doda, RR and CRPF retrieved the remains of a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, who was neutralised earlier in a Joint Op. A night-enabled M 4 has also been recovered,” J-K Police wrote. On September 5, Jammu and Kashmir Police had identified the terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar as Yasir, a Pakistani national linked to the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Confirming the killing, security forces had issued a stern warning to anti-national elements in a post on X, stating, “You Can Run, But You Can't Hide!...The terrorist neutralised, during Op Ashdar, has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar e Taiba,” the security forces said.

The operation comes amid intensified intelligence-based surveillance and joint security drives across the region. Officials said the elimination of the foreign terrorist is another major blow to terror networks attempting to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that an investigation is underway to trace his local links and activities.

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Operation Ashdar is a joint counter-terror operation being carried out by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. Further details regarding the operation are awaited.

Earlier on September 4, a terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army under 'Operation ASHDAR' in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, one AK Rifle and other war-like stores were also recovered during the search operation, which continues in the region.

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The search operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam. "OP ASHDAR, Budgam: Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in the general area of Ashdar Gali, Budgam," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered. Search operation is in progress," it further posted.