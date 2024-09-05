sb.scorecardresearch
  J-K Polls: Congress Chief Karra Files Nomination From Central Shalteng

Published 15:05 IST, September 5th 2024

J-K Polls: Congress Chief Karra Files Nomination From Central Shalteng

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday filed nomination papers from the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Congress J&K Parliamentary Affairs Committee meeting in Jammu under leadership of CWC member and PAC Chief Hameed Karra
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday filed nomination papers from the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency. | Image: Republic TV
  • 4 min read
15:05 IST, September 5th 2024