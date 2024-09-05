Published 15:05 IST, September 5th 2024
J-K Polls: Congress Chief Karra Files Nomination From Central Shalteng
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday filed nomination papers from the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Republic TV
15:05 IST, September 5th 2024