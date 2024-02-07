‘Jab Hanuman Ko Bandha Tha…’ Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Recalls What He Told Arnab Goswami

Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the nation prepares for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya recalled what he advised Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV. Jagadguru was speaking exclusively to Republic’s Aishwarya Kapoor ahead of the Ayodhya event.

Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya recalled that he had told Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami “not to worry”. Recalling the verses from Ramayana when Meghnad tied Hanuman through Brahmastra, the spiritual leader said that he had once told Arnab Goswami that the ones imposing restrictions on journalists would face similar destructions as Lanka faced after they tried to catch and tie Lord Hanuman down.

Advertisement

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, speaking exclusively to Republic, also schooled the ones boycotting the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol on January 22. When asked about growing politics surrounding the Ram Temple, Jagadguru told Republic, “No need for any shararat (prank). Everyone's ego should take a backseat for 'Rashtra dharma.' Even without invitation, one should come to participate in the celebrations (referring to the Shankaracharyas).”

When asked about all big Opposition parties choosing to skip the event, Jagadguru used the old adage of "Vinaash Kaale Vipreet Buddhi" (when the time of one's destruction nears, then the mind tends to do the exact opposite.)

Advertisement

Describing Lord Ram's beautiful features, Jagadguru said, "It feels as if He is standing in front of me with those pretty eyes and the sweetest of smile." He expressed his happiness over the inauguration of Ram Mandir and said, "I have the same reaction as the people of Ayodhya when Lord Ram returned after 14 years of exile. There is no limit to my happiness today."