English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

‘Jab Hanuman Ko Bandha Tha…’ Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Recalls What He Told Arnab Goswami

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, speaking exclusively to Republic, also schooled the ones boycotting the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol

Apoorva Shukla
Swami Rambhadracharya
Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya speaks to Republic | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the nation prepares for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya recalled what he advised Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV. Jagadguru was speaking exclusively to Republic’s Aishwarya Kapoor ahead of the Ayodhya event.

Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya recalled that he had told Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami “not to worry”. Recalling the verses from Ramayana when Meghnad tied Hanuman through Brahmastra, the spiritual leader said that he had once told Arnab Goswami that the ones imposing restrictions on journalists would face similar destructions as Lanka faced after they tried to catch and tie Lord Hanuman down.

Advertisement

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, speaking exclusively to Republic, also schooled the ones boycotting the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol on January 22. When asked about growing politics surrounding the Ram Temple, Jagadguru told Republic, “No need for any shararat (prank).  Everyone's ego should take a backseat for 'Rashtra dharma.' Even without invitation, one should come to participate in the celebrations (referring to the Shankaracharyas).”

When asked about all big Opposition parties choosing to skip the event, Jagadguru used the old adage of "Vinaash Kaale Vipreet Buddhi" (when the time of one's destruction nears, then the mind tends to do the exact opposite.)

Advertisement

Describing Lord Ram's beautiful features, Jagadguru said, "It feels as if He is standing in front of me with those pretty eyes and the sweetest of smile." He expressed his happiness over the inauguration of Ram Mandir and said, "I have the same reaction as the people of Ayodhya when Lord Ram returned after 14 years of exile. There is no limit to my happiness today."

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories39 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement