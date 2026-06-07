Jabalpur BJP Leader Sangeeta Rajak Dies After Accidentally Shooting Herself

In a shocking turn of events, BJP leader Sangeeta Rajak passed away after accidentally shooting herself with a licensed pistol late Saturday (June 6th, 2026) night. The incident took place in the New Shobhapur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ranjhi police station.

According to preliminary reports, Sangeeta Rajak and her husband, Bunty Rajak, were inside their residence when they suddenly heard a loud commotion and unusual noise outside on the street. Alarmed by the disturbance, the BJP leader grabbed a licensed pistol and stepped outside with her husband to investigate the situation.

Amid the ensuing panic and haste to confront the perceived trouble, Sangeeta Rajak mishandled the firearm. The trigger was accidentally pulled in the rush, discharging a bullet that struck her directly in the abdomen.

Hearing the gunshot, family members and neighbors rushed to her aid. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, she succumbed to her severe internal injuries while undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

The Ranjhi police were notified immediately after the incident. Police personnel arrived at both the hospital and the spot of the shooting to secure the area.

"We have registered a case regarding the accidental discharge and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter," said Umesh Golhani, Station In-Charge of the Ranjhi Police Station in Jabalpur. "The firearm has been seized, and statements from family members and eyewitnesses are being recorded to establish the exact sequence of events."

Advertisement