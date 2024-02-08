English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Jabalpur Petrol Pumps Witness Long Queues as Rumors Swirl About Transporters' Strike Over New Laws

The unverified news of the potential strike has triggered panic among customers, leading to long queues at fuel stations across the city.

Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jabalpur: Chaos ensued at petrol pumps in Jabalpur as rumors spread like wildfire about an impending strike by truck drivers protesting against the recently enacted hit-and-run laws. The unverified news of the potential strike has triggered panic among customers, leading to long queues at fuel stations across the city.

This isn't the first time such rumors have circulated, but the recurrence has heightened concerns among residents. 

Advertisement

Reports suggest that the news of a possible strike by truck drivers is once again going viral, causing confusion and apprehension among the public.

Customers rushed to petrol pumps in large numbers, fearing a shortage of fuel if the strike materializes. 

Advertisement

In Pictures Jabalpur Chaos at Petrol Pumps 

The New Hit and Run Law

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News23 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World32 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement