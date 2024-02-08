Jabalpur Petrol Pumps Witness Long Queues as Rumors Swirl About Transporters' Strike Over New Laws

Advertisement

Jabalpur: Chaos ensued at petrol pumps in Jabalpur as rumors spread like wildfire about an impending strike by truck drivers protesting against the recently enacted hit-and-run laws. The unverified news of the potential strike has triggered panic among customers, leading to long queues at fuel stations across the city.

This isn't the first time such rumors have circulated, but the recurrence has heightened concerns among residents.

Reports suggest that the news of a possible strike by truck drivers is once again going viral, causing confusion and apprehension among the public.

Customers rushed to petrol pumps in large numbers, fearing a shortage of fuel if the strike materializes.

In Pictures Jabalpur Chaos at Petrol Pumps

The New Hit and Run Law

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.