Jacqueline Fernandez Alleges Conman Sukesh Harassed Her From Jail, Writes to Delhi Top Cop

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday raised serious concerns about her safety and the integrity of legal processes as she alleges “harassment and threats” from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently incarcerated. In a letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez detailed her ordeal, stating she has been subjected to “psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns.” Jacqueline Fernandez, a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure her safety and uphold the sanctity of the judicial system. She urged authorities to register an FIR against Sukesh, who she claims has been using intimidating tactics from inside Mandoli Jail.

What is in the letter written by Jacqueline Fernandez?

In the letter with the subject line, “Systemic failure in prosecution witness protection”, the actor urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to look into the matter immediately as it not only threatened her safety, but also jeopardize the integrity of the legal processes. “A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in the open public domain,” it said, adding that an FIR under IPC sections should be registered against him to ensure her protection as a “prosecution witness” in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Sukesh's recent letters addressed to Fernandez, where he referred to her with endearing terms and praised her achievements, have further alarmed the actor and added to her “distress”.