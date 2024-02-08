English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa 2024 LIVE Streaming: How, When & Where to Watch Its Online Telecast

For the 2024 Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa, if you can't be at the temple, watch its LIVESTREAM on the IPR Odisha YouTube channel.

Digital Desk
Jagannath Puri Parikrama Prakalpa Inauguration
Jagannath Puri Parikrama Prakalpa Inauguration | Image:Odisha Govt
Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa 2024:  A large number of devotees from across Odisha and the country have thronged to the seaside pilgrim town to witness the much-awaited grand opening of the 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' (SPP) or Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project. The entire pilgrim town has been beautifully adorned with flowers, decorative lights, and graffiti, presenting a spectacular look. The 'Maha Yagna' which started on Makar Sankranti Day entered the third day and will culminate on Wednesday afternoon with Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb scheduled to offer 'Purna Ahuti' (final pouring of ghee on the havan fire) between 1.30 and 2.30 pm. Soon after that, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate the project to devotees.

To witness this event, devotees from across the country made a beeline on the Grand Road to visit the 12th-century shrine, starting in early morning. However, if you find yourself outside the city and are unable to attend the temple in person, you have the option to witness the live streaming of the event online through the IPR Odisha YouTube channel. To catch the online telecast of Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa, simply click here.   

Brahmins and Vedic scholars are chanting different Vedas at different gates of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple. The Rig Veda is chanted at the Singh Dwar (lion gate or the main entrance), Yajur Veda at the southern gate, Sama Veda at the western gate and Atharva Veda at the northern gate.

Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa:  Security Beefed Up Across Odisha

A four-layer security deployment will be in place. All associated arrangements have been made from traffic arrangements to security for VIPs, security of devotees, smooth darshan by devotees, etc, state DGP told reporters. He asserted that 80 platoons (one platoon comprising 30 personnel) of police force will be deployed for the inauguration of the heritage corridor project. Besides, around 100 supervisory officers, 250 sub-inspectors and ASI rank officials will also be engaged in security duty. Besides, four bomb disposal teams, anti-sabotage teams, and three canine squads have been deployed to search for suspected objects and sanitize the area.

10,000 People to Visit the Jagannath Temple Daily From Jan 22

The Odisha government has planned to make arrangements for 10,000 people from different parts of the state to daily visit the Jagannath temple Puri for a month from January 22. In a letter, state Panchayati Raj secretary S K Lohani asked all district collectors to ensure smooth movement of the devotees to Puri. He asked the collectors to make requisitions for an adequate number of buses for the movement of devotees while elaborate plans were made at the transit camps for their comfortable stay.

About the 800-Cr Project

The Rs 800-crore project will ensure expansive, unobstructed corridors around the Meghanada Pacheri (outer wall) of the Jagannath temple and will provide the devotees excellent visual connection with the 12th-century shrine. It will also provide amenities to the pilgrims and strengthen the safety and security of the temple and devotees. The project is one component of a massive initiative worth over Rs 4,000 crore to transform Puri into a world heritage city, another official said. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

