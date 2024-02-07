‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Greet Nitish Kumar as he Takes Oath as Bihar Chief Minister After Joining NDA | Image: ANI

Patna: Nitish Kumar, took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth term on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony, held as part of the NDA government, witnessed a vibrant display of diverse slogans.

As Nitish Kumar stepped forward to take the oath, the crowd erupted with cheers, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' and 'Inquilab Zindabad.' Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday, triggering protests and significant political realignments. Protestors performed a mock funeral procession for Nitish Kumar.

RJD leaders protesting against Nitish Kumar in Raghopur, expressed discontent over the abrupt shift in alliances.

Nitish Kumar’s Exit as Bihar Chief Minister

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted Nitish Kumar's resignation, appointing him as the caretaker CM until a new government is formed.

Accompanied by senior JD(U) minister Bijendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar, in his fifth political flip-flop in a decade, exited the alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Subsequently, Nitish Kumar staked a claim to form a new government with the support of his former ally, the BJP.

"I have resigned as Chief Minister and ended this government," Nitish Kumar explained to reporters, citing difficulties in working with the alliance.

Nitish Kumar referenced the INDI alliance and criticized its effectiveness, signaling a setback for the Opposition bloc ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Congress Reacts to Nitish Kumar’s Exit

Nitish Kumar's decision drew swift reactions, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledging the expected move and remarking, “There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'.”

The BJP, which had previously closed its doors to Nitish Kumar, reversed its stance, with BJP MLAs unanimously backing the proposal for a BJP-JDU government.