Jaipur Mysterious Death: Class 12 Girl Missing After Bike Ride Found Lying In Pool Of Blood In Society Compound

Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl who left home for a bicycle ride was found dead in the compound of a society under mysterious circumstances in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in Pratap Nagar police station area. The teenager's suspicious death has sent a wave of panic in the vicinity.

Police have launched an investigation after the Class 12 student's body was found in an apartment complex was found on Saturday morning.

The deceased had left home for a bicycle ride on Friday evening. As she did not return home, her family launched a search operation among relatives, friends, and in the surrounding area.

As the family failed to find the child, they approached the police and filed a missing person's complaint.

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On Saturday morning, the girl was found lying dead in a pool of blood on the ground floor of a society. It is reported that she had reached the society on a bicycle.

CCTV cameras is being examined to determine the student's last movements and the sequence of events leading to her death. Her body has been sent to the hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

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The deceased's family has expressed suspicion that something untoward happened to their daughter and that her death did not occur under normal circumstances. They have demanded an impartial and thorough investigation into the matter.