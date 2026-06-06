Atithi Devo Bhava? Man Gropes Foreigner's Thigh On Busy Manali Street, Viral Video Triggers Outrage

Manali: A video showing a male tourist inappropriately touching a foreigner's thigh in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, is going viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

A CCTV footage of the atrocious incident showed a male and a female foreigner walking on a street. An Indian tourist was also seen casually walking on the busy street. However, as he got close to the foreigner, he suddenly bent down and groped her thigh.

The victim was seen visibly shocked at the conduct of the stranger, who continued walking as if nothing had happened.

The video quickly went viral, triggering immediate condemnation. Netizens expressed immense shame over the behavior, noting that such acts severely tarnish the global image of India and directly violate the cultural philosophy of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is God).

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An X user commented, "This is a very serious crime good enough to send you in prison for Ten years or slap on wrist if happened in Canada."

Several people have called for strict punishment for the accused, with one saying, "Mentally sick people. Shaming Indians with his act. Must be taught a lesson."

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