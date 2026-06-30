Rs 5.5 Lakh Deal Exposed? Mass Cheating Racket Busted At Jaipur Paramedical Exam Centre; 4 Arrested

Jaipur: In a major crackdown on institutional corruption, the Khora Bisal police and the District Special Team (DST) have uncovered a highly organised mass-cheating racket operating out of Prabha Devi Memorial PG College in Kalwar (Mundota), Jaipur.

The stunning revelation has prompted the Rajasthan Paramedical Council to take immediate, stringent action by completely revoking the college's examination centre status and cancelling several diploma examinations until further notice.

According to senior police officials, a deep-rooted conspiracy had been hatched to provide unfair assistance to 45 academically weak and backlog students hailing from S. Karan College, a private institute based in Jhunjhunu.

Investigative leads revealed that a lucrative financial deal worth approximately Rs 5.50 lakh was finalised between the administrators of both institutions.

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To execute the plan smoothly, the conspirators had arranged for all 45 compromised students to be seated inside a single examination hall, where strategically deployed "favourable" invigilators were instructed to facilitate open mass cheating.

Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, a specialised police squad raided the premises just as the examination commenced.

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Law enforcement officials caught the racket red-handed, recovering incriminating physical evidence on the spot, including detailed slips bearing the targeted students' names, diaries logging illicit cash transactions, and smartphones loaded with digital copies of the candidates' admit cards.

Four key individuals orchestrating the scam were arrested on the spot. The apprehended accused include the administrator of Prabha Devi Memorial PG College, Ramkrishna Mandiwal, his nephew Devkrishna, Krishna Kumar Saini (Head of the Paramedical Department at S. Karan College) and Shankar Lal Jat (a lecturer at the same institute).

The sudden police intervention and subsequent disruption caused massive chaos within the campus.

Upon learning of the institutional fraud, hundreds of other legitimate candidates present at the centre staged a furious protest, vandalising college furniture and accusing the management of compromising their academic futures.

In response to the severe institutional failure, the Controller of Examinations for the Rajasthan Paramedical Council issued an emergency directive.

The council has cancelled the ongoing DCLT (Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology), DDT (Diploma in Dialysis Technology), and DECGT (Diploma in ECG Technology) examinations at this centre until further notice.