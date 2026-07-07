Jaipur Tragedy: 3 Children Killed, Parents Critical After Speeding Trailer Plows Into Family Waiting for Transport

New Delhi: A tragic accident on Jaipur’s Ajmer Road Highway claimed the lives of three children and left their parents in critical condition on Tuesday morning, after a speeding trailer collided with the family near the 200 Feet Bypass.

The incident occurred between 8:45 am and 9:00 am in front of a hotel on the main Delhi-Ajmer Highway, when a trailer traveling from Jaipur toward Ajmer reportedly lost control and struck the family.

Police reported that the family of five- a husband, wife, and their three children- was waiting for public transport by the roadside near the 200 Feet Bypass junction when the trailer veered off the road and struck them. The vehicle subsequently collided with the roadside railing.

"The trailer was coming from the highway and hit the children who were standing at the bus stop. Three children died on the spot, and four others were injured, including the parents. Both of the mother's legs were broken," Traffic Police Officer Puniram Meena told.

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Commenting further, Surendra Singh, ACP, Sodala, Jaipur Police Commissionerate, said, "Some family members were sitting by the side of this road. A trailer came and ran them over; the bodies of three children were recovered, and two injured individuals have been sent to the hospital."

Amin Hasan, ACP, Traffic Police, Jaipur, added that the victims were waiting for transport when the accident took place.

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"This incident occurred around 9 o'clock. A family, comprising a husband, wife, and their three children, was waiting for transport. In the meantime, this trailer ran them over. Preliminary reports indicate that the three children have died, while the parents sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised," Hasan told ANI.

Following the incident, police arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital for medical care, while the bodies of the three children were moved to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.