Updated January 12th, 2024 at 06:59 IST

Taming the Bull: Madurai Prepares for Jallikattu Competitions Starting from Jan 15

Jallikattu is a popular 'bull-embracing' sport tradition played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festivities in the second week of January.

Tanisha Rajput
Jallikattu competitions
Moorthy asserted that 12, 75 bulls and 4,514 bull tamers across the state registered for the competitions in the state. | Image:Madurai District website
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Madurai: Ahead of the Pongal celebrations in Madurai, three Jallikattu competitions on bull-taming are scheduled to be held in the city at the Madurai District Collectorate under the leadership of state minister Moorthy on Thursday.

Jallikattu is a popular 'bull-embracing' sport tradition played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festivities in the second week of January.

Briefing media, the minister said that the best bull and the best bull-tamer in Jallikattu events would stand a chance to win a car.

Moorthy said, "Jallikattu events are scheduled to be held at Avaniyapuram on January 15. There is also the Palamedu Jallikattu competition at Palamedu village on January 16 and the world-renowned Alanganallur Jallikattu competition on the 17th."

Moorthy asserted that 12,175 bulls and 4,514 bull tamers across the state registered for the competitions in the state.

He added that a total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers have been registered for Avaniapuram Jallikattu; 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers for Palamedu Jallikattu; and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers for the Alanganallur event.

However, he informed that the entries would be scrutinised and individuals who had made double entries and those who had applied incomplete documents would be rejected.

The Supreme Court of India in 2014 imposed a ban on these sports. A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar heard a batch of petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments' laws for allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' and bullock cart races.

However, Tamil Nadu defended itself saying that such events can be for cultural events and no cruelty toward animals is involved. In 2017, the state government passed an ordinance regarding sports with a few regulations ensuring the safety of participants and bulls.

 

 

 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 06:59 IST

