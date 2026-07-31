'James Bond of India' Ajit Doval to Be Conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award by Amit Shah in Pune Tomorrow

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will confer the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at a ceremony in Pune on Saturday, August 1.

The award, instituted by the Tilak Smarak Trust in 1983, is presented annually on August 1 to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak. This year’s presentation coincides with the 106th death anniversary of the nationalist leader.

Doval has been selected for his outstanding contributions to India’s national security, intelligence operations, counter-terrorism efforts, and strategic policymaking. A 1968-batch Indian Police Service officer and former chief of the Intelligence Bureau, he is currently India’s longest-serving National Security Adviser, a position he has held since 2014. His career includes key roles in sensitive regions such as Mizoram, Punjab, Sikkim, and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as diplomatic postings and involvement in major security challenges, including the Doklam standoff.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Maharashtriya Mandal ground in Pune’s Gultekdi area. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar are expected to attend the event, along with other dignitaries.

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The award comprises a memento, a citation, and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. It recognises individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the nation’s progress and development. Past recipients include Indira Gandhi (1985, posthumous), Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1994), Dr. Manmohan Singh (1997), Pranab Mukherjee (2009), Cyrus Poonawalla (2021), Tessy Thomas (2022), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2023), N R Narayana Murty (2024), and Nitin Gadkari (2025), among several other distinguished personalities from diverse fields.

Tilak Smarak Trust president Rohit Tilak, great-grandson of Lokmanya Tilak, has emphasised that the award is apolitical and is conferred purely in recognition of exceptional service to the nation.

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