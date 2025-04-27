Jammu and Kashmir Assembly To Hold One-Day Special Session To Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will hold a one-day special session on Monday to discuss the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called the session to address the recent terror attack and to take stock of the situation. The session is expected to be attended by all the elected representatives of the assembly, and it will provide a platform for them to discuss the recent terror attack and the government's response to it.

The assembly is set to pay tribute to the victims of the attack, followed by a discussion on the incident and related security concerns. A resolution condemning the terror attack in strong terms is also likely to be adopted during the assembly. In response to the terrorist attack, multiple meetings are being convened.

Earlier today, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, after which Singh visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's residence. Additionally, Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a security review meeting in Udhampur, attended by key officials including Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, DIG Sarah Rizvi, SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure, and representatives from the Army, Police, and District Administration.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has sent shockwaves across the world, and it has raised serious questions about the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which targeted a group of tourists, has been condemned by people from all walks of life, and it has sparked widespread outrage and anger. The government has taken steps to ensure the safety and security of the people, and it has also launched a probe into the attack.

The government's response to the attack has been swift and decisive. The security forces have been put on high alert, and a massive search operation has been launched to track down the perpetrators of the attack. The government has also announced a series of measures to ensure the safety and security of the people, including the deployment of additional security personnel and the setting up of a special task force to deal with terrorism. In addition to it, India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty.

The government's response to the attack has been widely appreciated, and it has been seen as a step in the right direction.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has had a major impact on the region. The attack has created a sense of fear and uncertainty among the people, and it has disrupted the normal life in the region. The attack has also had a negative impact on the local economy, particularly the tourism industry, which is a major source of revenue for the region.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has pressed for the need for a more comprehensive approach to deal with terrorism.