Kashmir: A senior official, on Friday, announced that the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the largest manufacturer of railway passenger coaches globally, will soon launch the Vande Bharat Express rake for Jammu and Kashmir.

BG Mallya, General Manager, highlighted two significant projects undertaken by ICF. The first project is the Vande Metro, a fully air-conditioned inter-city train service, with the first prototype expected to roll out by March of this year.

Mallya further explained that the second project involves the Vande Bharat Express rake tailored for Jammu and Kashmir. This particular train will undergo modifications to adapt to the challenging climatic conditions of the region, and ICF aims to unveil this rake in the near future.

Despite facing challenges in the supply chain, Mallya announced that ICF successfully produced the 50th Vande Bharat rake last year, marking a significant achievement. He also mentioned the collaboration with Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) in October to introduce the Amrit Bharat push-pull train. This collaborative effort aimed to enhance the travel experience for the common man, providing a superior travel experience compared to existing options.