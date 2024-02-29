Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Jammu: Government Medical College Walls Defaced With Anti-Hindu Slogans

Anti-Hindu slogans defaced the wall of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.

Digital Desk
Govt Medical College Jammu
Govt Medical College Jammu | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: In a distressing incident, anti-Hindu slogans defaced the wall of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. Objectionable slogans like Islam Zinbabad, ⁠Hindu Kafir, ⁠Allah Hu Akbar and Sanatan Murdabad were written on the walls of the medical college.   

The officials swiftly responded to the reprehensible act, with the Greater Municipal Corporation (GMC) of Jammu taking immediate cognizance. The offensive slogans were promptly removed by the vigilant GMC personnel.

Advertisement

"The incident of objectionable writing has been reported at GMC Premises. We have removed the writing . ⁠We are going to get the FIR registered . CCTV is also being shared with Police", said Spokesperson of Government Medical College Jammu. 

Meanwhile, J&K Police said that a thorough investigation is underway. "We are ascertaining the facts.  Once ascertained, we will do the compliance.  We will take suo moto cognizance once confirmed".  

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

23 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

26 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

29 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

30 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

31 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science13 minutes ago

  2. Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: CID To Take Over Probe Into Cases Against Shahjahan

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. India Shining: Out of 821 million internet users, 53% in villages

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Government sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 million tonnes

    Economy News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo