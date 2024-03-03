Advertisement

Jammu: Four persons belonging to the same family, including three minors, were killed as a landslide hit a house in Chassana area of Reasi district late last night. Two persons were injured in the incident and are being treated at nearby medical facility.

Officials said that four persons, including three minors, have been killed in the incident. The four killed in the landslide have been identified as Phalla Akther, aged 30 years, Nasima Akhter, aged 5 years, Safeen Kousar, aged 3 years and Samreen Kousar, aged 2 months. The two injured have been identified as Kalu, aged 60 years and Bano Begum, aged 58 years. They have been sent for medical treatment.

On Saturday, Reasi Police, in its advisory, asked locals to stay inside their houses and stay away from water bodies due to inclement weather conditions due to heavy rain and snowfall in the district.